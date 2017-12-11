Player progression: Stronger pathway planned for rugby

Imagine this - Singapore's rugby teams are among Asia's top four, with scores of children playing the sport in schools and junior clubs.

The young athletes graduate to 10 senior clubs that play in both the Premiership and Championship domestic competitions, and the clubs are commercially viable through activities such as high-quality coaching clinics and mini-tournaments.

That is the vision Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) president Terence Khoo and his team have for the sport here, with changes in place to move towards that goal.

Khoo told The Straits Times in an interview that the changes are the result of feedback his team have gathered over the past year, before the 46-year-old was elected to the top rugby position in June this year.

The former national captain said: "We came to a point where we didn't focus on people acquiring skills, we didn't focus on pathways, from schools to clubs to senior teams. I felt that we really need to make playing the game a very focal point of our existence."

Improving the performance and standing of the national teams is the central focus of Khoo's target for Singapore to "punch just below" Asia's top four in the next four years. The Republic's men's and women's 15s teams are seventh and sixth in the continent's rankings.

To do that, the talent pipeline needs to be strengthened, with SRU hoping to formalise relationships between senior clubs in the Premiership and Championship, junior clubs and rugby-playing schools.

"It is our observation that if players are not affiliated to a club and don't build that affinity with one, they might stop playing rugby straight after school," said SRU assistant honorary secretary Shafiq Zulazmi, who heads the union's development commission.

"Due to certain reasons, people stop playing rugby, but we want to minimise that and strengthen that sense of community. I believe clubs are the correct vehicle to do that."

The national sports association also came up with a national curriculum to guide coaches on the type and difficulty of skills to impart to children of different ages.

As different rules may apply across youth tournaments of the same age group now, the syllabus aims to provide standardised rules for the various age bands.

Matthew Roberts, a director at junior club Titans Rugby Football Club, which runs programmes for people aged 6 to 16, is cautiously optimistic about the proposed changes .

The 39-year-old said: "I love the idea of it (the changes) and, if there are more synergies between the junior clubs and the SRU, and maybe some funding that goes along with it, it'd be great.

"I believe that the SRU needs to formalise its structure with the Junior Rugby Clubs Singapore (JRCS) committee so that there's common ground there," he added, referring to the seven junior clubs here, which run competitions from Under-10 to U-17 levels.

Mark Lee, head coach of senior club Bedok Kings and a former national player, said the changes will help improve the current "dysfunctional" pathway for a young player to reach the senior national team.

But the 39-year-old added: "It's not a short-term fix, with so many moving parts to keep this rugby machine going. We need everyone to be on the same page."

The development of a healthy rugby eco-system here will take time, but Khoo plans to accelerate the process by "selling forward by selling promises" to the stakeholders like players, clubs and sponsors.

"We cannot wait till we grow organically on a very incremental, marginal level to get there," said Khoo, managing director of sports marketing firm Enterprise Sports Group.

"It is about communication, and it requires confidence in your product, leadership and the systems."

SINGAPORE AGAINST THE REST OF THE WORLD

MEN'S 15S

• World ranking: 58

• Asian teams ranked higher: Japan (11), Hong Kong (22), South Korea (31), Sri Lanka (42), Kazakhstan (44) and Malaysia (47)

WOMEN'S 15S

• World ranking: 34

• Asian teams ranked higher: Japan (16), Kazakhstan (17), Hong Kong (23), China (24) and Thailand (33)

SEVENS

• Men: 4th in second-tier Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy

• Women: 7th in top-tier Asian Rugby Sevens Series