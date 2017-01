About 6,000 participants aged between four and 76 took part in South-east Asia's first official Pokemon- themed fun run, the Pokemon Run Singapore, at the Promontory @ Marina Bay yesterday morning.

Led by Pikachu, one of the world's most-loved Pokemon, participants embarked on a 5km fun run against the backdrop of Singapore's waterfront.

The Guest of Honour for the run was Junichi Masuda, best known as a game director and composer for the Pokemon games.