Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Baey Yam Keng (right), donning silat attire while visiting the Singapore national silat exponents – led by world champion Shakir Juanda (centre) – as well as the national sepak takraw players, both at their headquarters in Bedok last night. The athletes are training for the SEA Games, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 19-30.

ST PHOTO: LAU FOOK KONG