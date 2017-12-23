Paul Lim almost hits perfect nine-dart finish in second round loss at World Championship

SINGAPORE - Less than half a centimetre separated Singaporean Paul Lim from another sensational nine-darter at a world championship 27 years after he achieved global fame for the perfect leg in 1990.

Scotland's two-time world champion Gary Anderson may have beaten the 63-year-old 4-1 (3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 3-2) in the second round of the World Darts Championship in London on Friday night (Dec 23, Singapore time), but the elusive nine-darter was the main talking point.

After losing the first five legs, Lim sprung into life with eight perfect darts, as he racked up 177 and 180 (the maximum score for a round of three darts) in his first two visits to the oche, before another two triple 20s set him up for a perfect leg.

But it wasn't to be as his attempt at double 12 fell agonisingly short.

Lim told The Straits Times: "I'm disappointed and I'm going to have nightmares later because had I made that, I would have another slice of history by becoming the first to complete two nine-darters in both the BDO and PDC World Darts Championships.

"I was not nervous but I didn't settle down fast enough and I didn't give myself any flow when I missed all those doubles (finishes).

"But overall I'm pleased with how I played in a tough tournament. I beat one former world champion and lost to another. I'll definitely be back next year."

SO CLOSE: Here is how close Paul Lim came to one of the most magical moments in World Championship history, 28 years after a history making nine-darter he falls one short #LoveTheDarts 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯❌ pic.twitter.com/B7VZnQ1OXA — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 22, 2017

Singapore's favourite darts veteran has certainly enjoyed an Indian summer.

In June, he teamed up with compatriot Harith Lim to shock top seeds Anderson and Peter Wright 5-2 in the first round of the World Cup before being eliminated in the quarter-finals.

At the world championship, Lim beat Hong Kong's Leung Kai Fan 2-0 in the preliminary round before stunning Wales' 2008 world champion Mark Webster 3-2 in the first round of the £1.8 million (S$3.3m) tournament which ends on Jan 1.

But this morning, Lim's poor finishing - he checked out just five times in 23 attempts compared to Anderson's 13 in 36 - cost him not just a precious nine-darter and the £20,000 that comes with it, but also the match at Alexandra Palace.

Anderson - ranked second in the world by Darts Database, 441 places higher than Lim - paid his opponent a glowing tribute.

At the post-match media interview, the 47-year-old said: "If Paul had got the nine-darter it would have been the best Christmas present ever.

"I could have stayed up there all night playing Paul Lim at darts. It was very hard for me tonight because I was playing one of my heroes - I was like a kid in a candy shop.

"When people say, what a lovely bloke, what a gem of a bloke, that's Paul Lim. He's an absolute legend. Would I give the same respect to the players I play nowadays, no.

"Just watching him throw darts, 63 years old and he's still got it."

Lim will have to make do with the £18,500 prize money and the knowledge he still has what it takes to compete against the best.

"It's an honour for Gary to say such nice things about me, and I will continue playing," he said.

"The Professional Darts Corporation will have an Asian tour next year, and that's great for Asian players like me, and I'm looking forward to play in that before trying for another world championship.

"But for now, I'm heading back to Hong Kong and then to California to celebrate Christmas with my family. I have a soft-tip darts tournament in Taiwan next month, and I hope to go to Singapore in February."