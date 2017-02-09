Patriots get the party started

NEW YORK • Thousands of New England Patriots fans filled Boston's streets on a cold and snowy Tuesday for the National Football League (NFL) team's Super Bowl LI victory celebration parade.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime on Sunday in Houston, bringing star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick their fifth NFL crowns.

Riding in duck boats, the trademark amphibious vehicles familiar to the citizens of Boston and Singapore, the Patriots slowly made their way down Boylston Street on their way to City Hall.

Fans chanted Brady's name at times and he even caught a football and threw it back with a perfect spiral to a television presenter.

At City Hall, a pep rally allowed Brady to speak to the fans.

"One more," yelled the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player (MVP). "I told you we were going to bring this sucker home and we brought it home. Thank you guys. We do it for you.

"These aren't easy to do, but this team gave everything it had and... damn, that game was hard. That game was real hard, but you know what, we're going to remember this moment for the rest of our lives."

He threw a Super Bowl record 466 yards and two touchdowns to earn a fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Brady and Belichick the greatest of all time, using the familiar acronym G.O.A.T.

"There has been a lot of talk over the last couple weeks about goats," he said. "And you all know we have the G.O.A.T. when it comes to players in Tom Brady. We have the G.O.A.T. when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick. And I (want) you to know that my family and our organisation feel that we have the G.O.A.T. of fans on the planet."

Brady is keen to add to his legacy - even though he would have had to call it quits if his wife had her way.

The quarterback told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Gisele Bundchen, his supermodel wife of eight years, pleaded with him to retire after Super Bowl LI.

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that (Sunday) night three times," the 39-year-old said. "And I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now'."

His touchdown-to-interception ratio was the best in NFL history.

"You know, I feel like I can still do it," he added. "If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it.

"So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS