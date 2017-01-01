Looking forward to 2017: The sports desk's wishes

Patience the virtue that often pays off

There might be plenty more failures and pain in Singapore football before things get better.
Jan 1, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
There might be plenty more failures and pain in Singapore football before things get better. And so I wish local fans would be more patient.

As important as the destination is, the journey - of passion and joy and hope and desperation - is fun too.

Fans grow old waiting for success and some never see it. But generations keep watching and some are eventually rewarded for their faith and devotion.

Last season, Leicester won a first top-flight English football title in their 132-year history while the Chicago Cubs clinched their first baseball World Series after 108 years. In Argentina, Banfield took their first football Primera Division crown in 2009 after 113 years of existence.

They are proof that the wait is always worth it.

