Para sports: Yip Pin Xiu named Singapore's chef de mission for 2017 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai

SINGAPORE - Three-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu has been appointed as chef de mission for this December's Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai.

The 25-year-old para swimmer will be the youngest CDM for Singapore.

Yip has been the Republic's face of para sports for many years. She became the first local athlete to win gold at the Paralympic Games after her triumph at the 2008 Beijing edition. She won the 50m backstroke in the S3 category.

Last year in Rio, she broke the world record to win gold in the 100m backstroke S2 event and added another title in the 200m back S2 event.

Besides her appointment for the Dec 10-14 AYPG, the Singapore National Paralympic Council also named Yip as an 'athlete mentor' for the Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

On her role for the Sept 16-23 APG, Yip said: "I'm excited and honoured to be given this opportunity to mentor the team.

"I hope to share my knowledge through the lessons I learnt from the past 13 years of competitive swimming and rally excitement towards the games."