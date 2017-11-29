Para-badminton: 'Shock' win for Tay Wei Ming in men's doubles at World Championships

SINGAPORE - Shuttler Tay Wei Ming clinched a shock victory at the Badminton World Federation Para-Badminton World Championships on Sunday (Nov 26), in the men's doubles SU5.

Together with Indonesian Suryo Nugroho, the 29-year-old Singaporean beat top seeds Cheah Liek Hou and Hairol Fozi Saaba of Malaysia 18-21, 23-21, 21-18 in the final in Ulsan, South Korea, to win the world title in that category. Athletes in the SU5 classification have upper-limb impairment.

On his Facebook page, Tay wrote: "Words cannot describe how delighted I am for my third World Championships (campaign). This is probably one of (the) most historical moments in my badminton career.

"Never in my entire life have I dreamt that I would be crowned that title (of a world champion), let alone in the doubles, which wasn't my main focus," added Tay, who clinched the bronze in the same event with Frenchman Colin Keranauton in the 2015 edition.

He revealed that this was the first time he and Suryo had paired up for a tournament, and had dethroned the defending champions.

Tay also won another title in 2017; he won the men's singles SU5 event at the Irish Para-Badminton International in June, and finished third in the same category at the Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in September.

Tay also competed in the men's singles SU 5 event in South Korea, but was eliminated in the quarter-finals after his 21-8, 21-18 defeat by Malaysia's Cheah.