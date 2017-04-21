Other pregnant competitors

KERRI WALSH JENNINGS, 38

The American was five weeks pregnant at the 2012 London Games, where she won her third beach volleyball Olympic gold. She added a bronze at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

NUR SURYANI MOHAMED TAIBI, 34

At eight months pregnant when she competed at the 2012 Olympics as an air rifle shooter, the Malaysian did not take home a medal, but she did set the record for being the most pregnant Olympic athlete in history.

KHATUNA LORIG, 43

The American archer, responsible for training Jennifer Lawrence for her role in The Hunger Games, competed in the 1992 Olympics while four months pregnant with her son.

KELI SMITH-PUZO, 38

The American field hockey player competed in the 2011 Four Nations Tournament while three months pregnant.

MARA NAVARRIA, 31

The Italian fencer competed at the 2012 Olympics and found out she was pregnant weeks later.

CATRIONA MATTHEW, 47

The Scot won the HSBC LPGA Brazil Cup in 2009 while 51/2 months pregnant. Eleven weeks after giving birth, she returned to professional golf to win the Women's British Open.

LIZ YOUNG, 34

The golfer from England was seven months pregnant when she competed in last year's Women's British Open.

DANA VOLLMER, 29

The American competed in the 50m freestyle while six months pregnant at the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Mesa, Arizona, this month.