Olympics: Russian athletes make last-ditch appeal against doping bans, says CAS

ZURICH (REUTERS) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday (Dec 6) that it has received 22 appeals from Russian athletes against bans handed out for doping offences at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The disciplinary commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had found the athletes violated anti-doping rules and barred them from the events in which they participated and forfeited all medals they had won.

The athletes were also banned from taking part in any future Olympic games.

Lausanne-based CAS said the athletes had requested a final decision be made before the start of Pyeongchang 2018 in South Korea.

Among those appealing include gold medallist bobsledders Aleksandr Zubkov and Dmitry Trunenkov, cross-country gold medallist Alexander Legkov and champion skeleton racer Aleksander Tretiakov.

Doping violations carry bans of two to four years for first-time offenders.

The IOC on Tuesday (Dec 5) banned Russia from the Feb 9-25 event, citing evidence of a widespread doping regime.