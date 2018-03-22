Obituary: 1950s tennis kingpin Ong Chew Bee, later a national golfer, lived the sporting life

SINGAPORE - In his heyday from the 1940s to the 1950s, former national athlete Ong Chew Bee was the undisputed kingpin of tennis in what was then Malaya and Singapore, winning every major challenge trophy.

In 1951, on the back of Malayan and Singapore national titles the previous year, he became the first tennis player from Singapore to play at Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round to British international and schoolmaster G.D. Oakley 3-6, 4-6, 6-8.

He also captained Malaya's first Davis Cup team in 1957.

But Ong, who died on Sunday (March 18) at the age of 93, will be remembered not just as a formidable tennis player, but also as a man for whom sports was truly a way of life.

After his retirement from competitive tennis in 1961, Ong carved out a second career as a national athlete in golf, winning the Putra Cup team title on home ground in 1967 alongside Phua Thin Kiay, Brian Marks and J.T.A. Paterson.

Recalled Phua, 71, who also clinched the individual title that year to complete a double for Singapore: "He was much more my senior but an easy-going guy. I remember he was very nice to me and it was always very comfortable playing with him.

"Despite his age, Chew Bee saved his best for the last day of the Putra Cup that year and we ended up beating the Philippines by two strokes."

Ong remained a competitive golfer in the local scene well into the 1980s, and at the age of 60 in 1984 told The Straits Times that a good birthday present for him would be winning the Singapore Island Country Club championship.

His competitive fire was evident even as a coach, with former national tennis player Hassan Bohari remembering Ong as a "disciplinarian" during Singapore's 1977 Davis Cup campaign.

"He's one of the best coaches I have played under and he pushed us very hard," said Hassan, 62, himself a former Singapore national coach.

"One thing about him is how seriously he took training. He would tell us, if you come for training then there's no point wasting time and not training hard."