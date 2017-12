North Korea's Han Chun Yon (in red) was part of the team who beat Uzbekistan 40-25 in the women's final of the Singapore Handball Open at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. The annual Singapore Handball Open, into its fifth edition, featured 13 teams - nine men's and four women's. The Singapore women's team finished last. The men's competition featured a round-robin format, with Uzbekistan finishing top to take the title for the third year in a row.