No medal yet for S'pore after archers miss out on semi-finals

Singapore's archers Alan Lee, Ang Han Teng and Christina Gunawan put up a creditable showing but were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men's and women's individual compound events yesterday.

Lee, seeded 12th, lost 140-144 to Malaysian fifth seed Zulfadhli Ruslan, while 11th seed Ang went down 143-148 to third seed Juwaidi Mazuki of Malaysia.

Said Ang on his loss: "It's a bit disappointing, but I can take a lot of confidence from today. My opponent is one of the best in the world. His score was 148 which means he only dropped two points. That's very good.

"I feel like I shot well in the knockout rounds and hope to carry that form to tomorrow's team event."

Singapore's final representative in the last eight at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Centre was Christina. Seeded 15th, she lost 136-138 to Indonesian seventh seed Sri Ranti.

The 24-year-old said: "I was pretty solid today but, in the third end (third set of three shots), my form was not great. I felt like I regrouped well. I'll probably work on some visualisation techniques to get ready for the team event."

The trio's exit meant that Singapore could not break their medal duck yesterday.

The archery competition continues today with the team compound events. Singapore men's and women's team have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Malaysia clinched the first gold medal of the SEA Games when their men's chinlone team won the linking event at 1.10pm yesterday, beating the Philippines 391-271 in the final.

The host country's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin presented the gold medals to the winners and, referring to their 111-gold target, said: "One down and 110 to go."