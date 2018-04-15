Ng recovers from bad game to beat Lim for title

Singapore's world-class bowlers dominated the women's Open at the MWA-Singha Thailand International Open, filling three of the six spots in yesterday's step-ladder finals at the Blu-O Rhythm and Bowl Paragon.

In the end, The Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominee Shayna Ng beat team-mate Bernice Lim 234-202 pinfalls to clinch the title and 110,000 baht (S$4,640) in prize money. New Hui Fen finished sixth.

Ng, 28, said: "The team had a great outing this time. Bernice bowled well the entire tournament too, and it was anybody's game in the final match.

"I'm thankful I made a good comeback after a bad third game (146 pinfalls) in round 3 of the finals.

"I had great help from Singapore Bowling Federation consultant Sid Allen today. He was patient with me and we made good decisions together - appropriate adjustments and trusting every shot.

"I feel that my form is good right now, so I'm just trying not to lose momentum. I'll have to tweak a few areas but nothing major."

The women's team will continue to prepare for the defence of their team gold at the Asian Games in Indonesia in August, by heading to the United States to compete on the Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour later this month.

David Lee