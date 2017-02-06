NFL: Patriots' Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP after leading New England to historic comeback

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading his team on a record comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's championship game.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP of the championship game, completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 34-28 overtime victory, the first Super Bowl decided in extra time.

The 39-year-old set Super Bowl records for completions and yards gained passing as he directed the Patriots on a monumental comeback from a 28-3 third-quarter hole - the largest deficit ever overcome in a Super Bowl.

"We all brought each other back. We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle," Brady said on the field after James White plunged past the goal line for the winning touchdown.

Asked whether his fifth Super Bowl title was the best, Brady replied: "They're all great. This team resembled a lot of teams from the past that had a lot of mental toughness, great defence, that rose to the occasion in the second half.

"This is all positive man. This is unbelievable."