Next 72 Hours

TODAY
No live events.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Oklahoma v Houston (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).
CRICKET
4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Tottenham v Southampton (8.30pm), Man United v Burnley (11pm), Swansea v Liverpool (Wednesday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Chelsea v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Watford v Leicester (Ch104 & Ch229), West Brom v Everton (Ch105 & Ch230), Bournemouth v West Ham (Ch106 & Ch231), Huddersfield v Stoke (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.
WEDNESDAY
CRICKET
4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Man City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 3.45am).
