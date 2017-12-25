Next 72 Hours

Published
2 hours ago

TODAY

No live events.

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Oklahoma v Houston (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).

CRICKET

4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL 

English Premier League Tottenham v Southampton (8.30pm), Man United v Burnley (11pm), Swansea v Liverpool (Wednesday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Chelsea v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Watford v Leicester (Ch104 & Ch229), West Brom v Everton (Ch105 & Ch230), Bournemouth v West Ham (Ch106 & Ch231), Huddersfield v Stoke (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.

WEDNESDAY

CRICKET

4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Man City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 3.45am).

Live telecast times from Singtel TV and StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 25, 2017, with the headline 'Next 72 Hours'.
Topics: 

