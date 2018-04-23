TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Everton v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
Spanish LaLiga Bilbao v Levante (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).
TENNIS
Barcelona Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Group H: Johor Darul Takzim v Song Lam Nghe An (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208), Tampines Rovers v Persija Jakarta (Jalan Besar, 8pm. Ch115 & Ch209) - 7.50pm.
TENNIS
ATP Barcelona Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.