TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Everton v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

Spanish LaLiga Bilbao v Levante (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

TENNIS

Barcelona Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Group H: Johor Darul Takzim v Song Lam Nghe An (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208), Tampines Rovers v Persija Jakarta (Jalan Besar, 8pm. Ch115 & Ch209) - 7.50pm.

TENNIS

ATP Barcelona Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

