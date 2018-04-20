Next 48 Hours

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Marco Belinelli during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, on April 16, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Marco Belinelli during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, on April 16, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS/USA TODAY SPORTS
TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs - Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 3: Miami v Philadelphia (Singtel TV Ch110, 7.30am).

BOXING

Roar Of Singapore IV The Night of Champions (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 6.30pm. Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 8pm).

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Leganes v Deportivo (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

European Tour Trophee Hassan II: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm & 10.30pm).

PGA Tour Texas Open: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3.30am).

LPGA Tour LA Open: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6.30am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Grand Prix Of The Americas: Practice 1 (9.55pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2.05am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby Blues v Highlanders (3.30pm), Waratahs v Lions (5.40pm) - StarHub Ch217.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs - Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 3: Indiana v Cleveland (Singtel TV Ch110, 7am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Brom v Liverpool (7.30pm), Watford v Crystal Palace (10pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

English FA Cup S-final: Man United v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch109, Sunday, 12.05am).

Singapore Premier League Warriors v Tampines (Choa Chu Kang, 5.30pm).

Spanish LaLiga Eibar v Getafe (7pm), Celta Vigo v Valencia (10.10pm) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Trophee Hassan II: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

PGA Tour Texas Open: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 1am).

LPGA Tour LA Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Sunday, 6am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Grand Prix Of The Americas: Practice 3 (9.30pm) & qualifying (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby Crusaders v Sunwolves (3.30pm), Reds v Chiefs (5.40pm), Bulls v Rebels (9pm), Sharks v Stormers (11pm) - StarHub Ch217.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 6: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 7pm).

Fed Cup S-finals, day 1: Germany v Czech Republic (Ch202, 6pm), France v USA (Ch203, 8pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
