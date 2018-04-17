Next 48 Hours

Ricardo Goulart of Guangzhou Evergrande reacts during their AFC Champions League group stage football match against Buriram United in Guangzhou, on Feb 14, 2018.
Ricardo Goulart of Guangzhou Evergrande reacts during their AFC Champions League group stage football match against Buriram United in Guangzhou, on Feb 14, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Group G: Guangzhou Evergrande v Cerezo Osaka (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208), Jeju v Buriram (Ch115 & Ch209) - 6.50pm. Gp H: Kashima v Suwon (Ch116 & Ch210, 5.50pm).

English Premier League Brighton v Tottenham (Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 2.45am).

Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM v Geylang (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm).

Spanish LaLiga Deportivo v Sevilla (tomorrow, 1.25am), Villarreal v Leganes (tomorrow, 3.25am) - StarHub Ch213. Celta Vigo v Barcelona (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 3am).

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL S-finals, Game 2: Mono Vampire v Chong Son Kung Fu (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 2pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Group E: Tianjin v Kashiwa (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209), Jeonbuk v Kitchee (Ch114 & Ch210) - 6.50pm. Gp F: Melbourne Victory v Shanghai SIPG (Ch116 & Ch210, 5.50pm).

English Premier League Bournemouth v Man United (Ch102 & Ch227, Thursday, 2.45am).

Singapore Premier League Home v Albirex (Bishan), Tampines v Hougang (Tampines) - 7.45pm.

Spanish LaLiga Valencia v Getafe (Thursday, 1.25am), Real Madrid v Bilbao (Thursday, 3.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU's Dean on creating workforce-ready graduates
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces