Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Philadelphia v Milwaukee (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Daily action belt Mediacorp okto, 5pm.

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Sporting v Atletico (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), CSKA Moscow v Arsenal (Ch112 & Ch212), Marseille v RB Leipzig (Ch203) - tomorrow, 3am.

GOLF

European Tour Spanish Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

LPGA Tour Lotte Championship: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7am).

PGA Tour RBC Heritage: Day 1 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

TOMORROW

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Daily action belt Mediacorp okto, 5pm.

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Girona v Betis (StarHub Ch213, Saturday, 2.55am).

GOLF

European Tour Spanish Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

LPGA Tour Lotte Championship: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7am).

PGA Tour RBC Heritage: Day 2 (Ch204, Saturday, 3am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Practice 1 (9.55am) & 2 (1.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby Hurricanes v Chiefs (StarHub Ch217, 3.30pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

