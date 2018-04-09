TODAY
COMMONWEALTH GAMES
Daily action belt (Mediacorp okto, 5pm).
FOOTBALL
Spanish LaLiga Villarreal v Bilbao StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Portland v Denver (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Group H: Song Lam Nghe An v Tampines (4.20pm), Persija Jakarta v Johor Darul Takzim (7.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
Uefa Champions League Man City v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Wednesday, 2.30am), Roma v Barcelona (Ch111 & Ch202, Wednesday, 2.40am).
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.