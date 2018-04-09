Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Daily action belt (Mediacorp okto, 5pm).

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Villarreal v Bilbao StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3am).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Portland v Denver (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Daily action belt (Mediacorp okto, 5pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Group H: Song Lam Nghe An v Tampines (4.20pm), Persija Jakarta v Johor Darul Takzim (7.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

Uefa Champions League Man City v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Wednesday, 2.30am), Roma v Barcelona (Ch111 & Ch202, Wednesday, 2.40am).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 09, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online