TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group G: Cerezo v Jeju (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm), Buriram v Guangzhou Evergrande (Ch115 & Ch209, 6.50pm). Gp H: Suwon v Sydney (Ch116 & Ch210, 7pm), Shanghai Shenhua v Kashima Antlers (Ch114 & Ch208, 7.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Q-final, 1st leg: Sevilla v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 2.40am), Juventus v Real Madrid (Ch112 & Ch212, tomorrow, 2.30am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Oklahoma City v Golden State (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group F: Ulsan v Melbourne Victory (5.50pm), Shanghai SIPG v Kawasaki Frontale (7.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208. Gp E: Kashiwa Reysol v Jeonbuk (Ch115 & Ch209, 6.20pm).
Uefa Champions League Q-final, 1st leg: Barcelona v Roma (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, Thursday, 2.40am), Liverpool v Man City (Ch112 & Ch212, Thursday, 2.30am).
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.