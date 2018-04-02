TODAY
FOOTBALL
Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Betis (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group G: Cerezo v Jeju (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm), Buriram v Guangzhou Evergrande (Ch115 & Ch209, 6.50pm). Gp H: Suwon v Sydney (Ch116 & Ch210, 7pm), Shanghai Shenhua v Kashima Antlers(Ch114 & Ch208, 7.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Sevilla v Bayern (Ch111 & Ch202, Wednesday, 2.40am).
