TODAY
No listings.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Alab Pilipinas v CLS Knights Indonesia (StarHub Ch202, 8pm), Malaysia Dragons v Mono Vampire (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8.30pm).
CRICKET
World Cup qualifier West Indies v Scotland (StarHub Ch236, 3.15pm).
FOOTBALL
Under-23 international friendly Singapore v Indonesia (National Stadium, 7.30pm).
GOLF
WGC Matchplay Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Thursday, 2am).
TENNIS
ATP Miami Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.