West Indies batsman Shai Hope plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson, on Dec 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Mar 20, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL Alab Pilipinas v CLS Knights Indonesia (StarHub Ch202, 8pm), Malaysia Dragons v Mono Vampire (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8.30pm).

CRICKET

World Cup qualifier West Indies v Scotland (StarHub Ch236, 3.15pm).

FOOTBALL

Under-23 international friendly Singapore v Indonesia (National Stadium, 7.30pm).

GOLF

WGC Matchplay Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Thursday, 2am).

TENNIS

ATP Miami Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
