TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF Malaysia Masters Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 3pm).
BASKETBALL
ABL Singapore Slingers v Mono Vampire (OCBC Arena. StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz, 8pm).
NBA Minnesota v Houston (Singtel TV Ch110, 10.30am).
CRICKET
2nd ODI Australia v England (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.15am).
FOOTBALL
AFC U-23 C'ship Q-finals: Japan v Uzbekistan (4pm), Qatar v Palestine (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Bilbao (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 4am).
GOLF
Asian Tour Singapore Open: Day 2, Session 1 (9am) & 2 (3pm) - Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, 7.30am. StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz.
European Tour Abu Dhabi Golf C'ship, Day 2, Session 1 (11.30am) & 2 (7pm) - StarHub Ch204.
PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 4am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 8am & 4pm).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
BWF Malaysia Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon).
BASKETBALL
ABL CLS Knights Indonesia v Alab Pilipinas (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).
NBA Utah v New York (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).
FOOTBALL
AFC U-23 C'ship Q-finals: S. Korea v Malaysia (4pm), Iraq v Vietnam (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
English Premier League Brighton v Chelsea (8.30pm), Burnley v Man United (11pm), Man City v Newcastle (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Arsenal v Palace (Ch103 & Ch228), Everton v West Brom (Ch104 & Ch229), Leicester v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230), Stoke v Huddersfield (Ch106 & Ch231), West Ham v Bournemouth (Ch107 & Ch232) - 11pm.
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Sevilla (7.55pm), Real Madrid v Deportivo (10.55pm), Villarreal v Levante (tomorrow, 1.25am), Las Palmas v Valencia (tomorrow, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213, 8pm.
GOLF
Asian Tour Singapore Open: Day 3 (Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, 7.30am. StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, noon).
European Tour Abu Dhabi Golf C'ship: Day 3 (Ch204, 4.30pm).
PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 4am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 6 (Ch114/115 & Ch208/209, 8am & 4pm).
