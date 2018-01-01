Next 48 Hours

Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (left) in action with Bournemouth's Benik Afobe.
Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (left) in action with Bournemouth's Benik Afobe.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

EPL Brighton v Bournemouth (8.30pm), Burnley v Liverpool (11pm), Everton v Man United (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leicester v Huddersfield (Ch103 & Ch228), Stoke v Newcastle (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.

TENNIS

Hopman Cup Day 3: Group A - Belgium v Germany (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.15pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man City v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Wednesday, 4am). Swansea v Tottenham (Ch103 & Ch228), Southampton v Palace (Ch104 & Ch229), West Ham v West Brom (Ch105 & Ch230) - Wednesday, 3.35am.

TENNIS

Hopman Cup Day 4: Group B - Japan v US (9.45am), Russia v Switzerland (5.15pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

Live telecast times from Singtel TV and StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, check the on-screen TV guide.

