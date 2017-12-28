Next 48 Hours

1 hour ago

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Toronto v Oklahoma City (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).

CRICKET

4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Palace v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

TENNIS

Mubadala Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 9pm & 11pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Houston v Boston (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).

CRICKET

4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL

Italian Serie A Crotone v Napoli (Singtel TV Ch109, Saturday, 3.40am).

TENNIS

Mubadala Championship Day 2: 5th place (6.30pm). S-final 1 (9pm) & 2 (11pm) - StarHub Ch201.

Live telecast times from Singtel TV and StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
