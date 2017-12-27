TODAY
CRICKET
4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Man City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.45am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Toronto v Oklahoma (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).
CRICKET
4th Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Palace v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Friday, 4am).
TENNIS
Mubadala Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 9pm & 11pm).
Live telecast times from Singtel TV and StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.