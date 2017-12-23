Next 48 Hours

Published
Dec 23, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA LA Lakers v Golden State (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).

FOOTBALL

Dutch Eredivisie PSV v Vitesse (Singtel Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 2.35am).

English Premier League Everton v Chelsea (8.30pm), Man City v Bournemouth (11pm), Burnley v Tottenham (tomorrow, 1.30am), Leicester v Man United (tomorrow, 3.45am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. West Ham v Newcastle (Ch103 & Ch228), Brighton v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229). Southampton v Huddersfield (Ch105 & Ch230), Stoke v West Brom (Ch106 & Ch231), Swansea v Palace (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.

Italian Serie A Sassuolo v Inter (10pm), Juventus v Roma (tomorrow, 3.40am) - Singtel Ch 109. Napoli v Sampdoria (Ch110, 10pm).

Spanish LaLiga Real Madrid v Barcelona (8pm), Valencia v Villarreal (11.10pm), Deportivo v Celta Vigo (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Orlando v Washington (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).

CRICKET

3rd & final T20 Int'l India v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 9.20pm).

FOOTBALL

Dutch Eredivisie Ajax v Willem II (9.20pm), Feyenoord v Roda JC (11.35pm) - Singtel Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

