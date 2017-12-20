Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ABL HK Eastern v S'pore Slingers (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).

CRICKET

1st T20 India v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 9.20pm).

FOOTBALL

French Ligue 1 PSG v Caen (StarHub TV Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 3.45am).

Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Las Palmas (tomorrow, 2.25am), Sociedad v Sevilla (tomorrow, 4.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL Mono Vampire v Saigon Heat (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).

NBA Golden State v Memphis (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Eibar v Girona (Friday, 2.25am), Alaves v Malaga (Friday, 4.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

Live telecast times from Singtel TV and StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

