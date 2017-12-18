TODAY
CRICKET
3rd Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 10.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Everton v Swansea (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish LaLiga Malaga v Betis (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Golden State v LA Lakers (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).
FOOTBALL
Spanish LaLiga Levante v Leganes (StarHub Ch213, Wednesday, 4.25am).
