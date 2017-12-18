Next 48 Hours

England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow watches Australia's Pat Cummins hit a six during the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket test match. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 18, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

CRICKET

3rd Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 10.30am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Everton v Swansea (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

Spanish LaLiga Malaga v Betis (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Golden State v LA Lakers (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Levante v Leganes (StarHub Ch213, Wednesday, 4.25am).

Live telecast times from Singtel TV and StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 18, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
