TODAY
CRICKET
2nd Ashes Test Australia v England: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch124 & StarHub Ch237, 11.30am).
3rd Test India v Sri Lanka: Day 4 (Ch123 & Ch236, 11.50am).
FLOORBALL
Women's World C'ship Play-offs (Singtel TV Ch110, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group A: Man United v CSKA Moscow (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 3.30am). Gp B: Bayern v PSG (Ch126 & Ch203, tomorrow, 3.35am). Gp C: Chelsea v Atletico (Ch111 & Ch202, tomorrow, 3.40am).
NETBALL
Nations Cup Ireland v Cook Islands (3pm), Malaysia v Swaziland (5pm), Singapore v HK (7pm) - OCBC Arena.
SQUASH
Singapore Open Day 1 (Kallang Squash Centre, 5pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Mono Vampire v S'pore Slingers (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).
FLOORBALL
Women's World C'ship Play-offs (Singtel TV Ch110, 8pm).
SQUASH
Singapore Open Day 2 (Kallang Squash Centre, 5pm).
