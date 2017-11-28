Next 48 hours

TODAY
CRICKET
2nd Test India v Sri Lanka: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.50am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Watford v Man United (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), West Brom v Newcastle (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 3.50am. Leicester v Tottenham (Ch103 & Ch228), Brighton v Palace (Ch105 & Ch230) - tomorrow, 3.35am.
French Ligue 1 Amiens v Dijon (tomorrow, 1.55am), Bordeaux v St-Etienne (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Mono Vampire v CLS Knights (5pm), Alab Pilipinas v Slingers (8pm) - StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz. Westports Dragons v Nanhai (Ch203, 8.30pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Bournemouth v Burnley (Singtel TV Ch107 & StarHub Ch232), Arsenal v Huddersfield (Ch104 & Ch229), Chelsea v Swansea (Ch103 & Ch228) - Thursday, 3.30am. Everton v West Ham (Ch106 & Ch231), Man City v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Stoke v Liverpool (Ch102 & Ch227) - Thursday, 3.45am.
French Ligue 1 Nantes v Monaco (Thursday, 1.55am), PSG v Troyes (Thursday, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
