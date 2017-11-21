Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Gp E: Spartak v Maribor (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.55am), Sevilla v Liverpool (Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 3.40am). Gp G: Besiktas v Porto (Ch112 & Ch212, tomorrow, 12.55am), Gp F: Man City v Feyenoord (Ch111), Gp H: Apoel v Real Madrid (Ch203), Dortmund v Tottenham (Ch202) - tomorrow, 3.40am.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Gp A: CSKA v Benfica (Singtel TV Ch111, Thursday, 12.55am), Basel v Man United (Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Thursday, 3.40am), Gp B: PSG v Celtic (Ch111 & Ch203), Gp C: Qarabag v Chelsea (Ch112 & Ch212) - Thursday, 12.55am. Gp D: Juventus v Barcelona (Ch202, Thursday, 3.40am).
