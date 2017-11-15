TODAY
FOOTBALL
World Cup Qualifiers Play-off, 2nd leg: Australia v Honduras (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.50pm).
SWIMMING
Fina World Cup Tokyo: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch110, 4pm).
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 4: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
China Open Round of 16 (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
BASKETBALL
NBA LA Lakers v Philadelphia (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).
CRICKET
1st Test India v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.50am).
GOLF
PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday 2.30am).
LPGA Tour CME Group Tour C'ship: Day 1 (Ch209, Friday 3am).
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 5: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (Friday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.
