TODAY

FOOTBALL

World Cup Qualifiers Play-off, 2nd leg: Australia v Honduras (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.50pm).

SWIMMING

Fina World Cup Tokyo: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch110, 4pm).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 4: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

China Open Round of 16 (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

BASKETBALL

NBA LA Lakers v Philadelphia (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).

CRICKET

1st Test India v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.50am).

GOLF

PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday 2.30am).

LPGA Tour CME Group Tour C'ship: Day 1 (Ch209, Friday 3am).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 5: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (Friday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

