Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

World Cup Qualifiers Play-off, 2nd leg: Italy v Sweden (Singtel TV Ch 109, tomorrow, 3.35am).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 2: Session 1 (10pm) & 2, (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

World Cup Qualifiers Play-off, 2nd leg: Ireland v Denmark (Singtel TV Ch109, Wednesday, 3.35am).

International friendlies Austria v Uruguay (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Wednesday, 3.35am), England v Brazil (Singtel TV Ch110, Wednesday, 4am).

SWIMMING

Fina World Cup Tokyo: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch110, 4pm).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 3: session 1 (10pm) & 2 (Wednesday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 13, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
