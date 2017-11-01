Next 48 Hours

Published
Nov 1, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

CRICKET

1st T20 International India v New Zealand (StarHub Ch236, 9.20pm).

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Group G: Besiktas v Monaco (tomorrow, 12.55am). Gp H: Tottenham v Real Madrid (tomorrow, 3.40am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212. Gp E: Liverpool v Maribor (Ch126 & Ch202). Gp F: Napoli v Man City (Ch111 & Ch203) - tomorrow, 3.40am.

TENNIS

WTA Elite Trophy Day 2: Singles round robin (3pm), singles & doubles round robin (7pm) - StarHub Ch203.

ATP Paris Masters Day 3 (Ch201, 6pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Clippers v Mavericks (Singtel TV Ch110, 10.30am).

CRICKET

2nd Test Day 5: Zimbabwe v West Indies (StarHub Ch235, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

S-League Hougang v Balestier (Hougang Stadium, Okto, 7.15pm).

Uefa Europa League: AEK v Milan (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Slavia Prague v Villareal (Ch126 & Ch203), Lyon v Everton (Ch112 & Ch212) - Friday, 2am. Lazio v Nice (Ch126 & Ch202), Vitoria v Marseille (Ch111 & Ch203), Arsenal v Red Star (Ch112 & Ch212) - Friday, 4am.

GOLF

European Tour Turkish Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

PGA Tour Shriners Open: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 4.30am).

TENNIS

WTA Elite Trophy Day 3: Singles round robin (3pm), singles & doubles round robin (7pm) - StarHub Ch203.

ATP Paris Masters Day 4, Last 16 (Ch201, 6pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 01, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
