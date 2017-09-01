Next 48 Hours

Published
40 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

2018 World Cup qualifiers Europe,

Gp E: Kazakhstan v Montenegro (Singtel TV Ch109, 11.50pm),

Gp F: Malta v England (Ch109),

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Gp C: Czech Republic v Germany (Ch110) - tomorrow, 2.35am.

South America: Brazil v Ecuador (Ch110, 8.45am), Peru v Bolivia (Ch109, 10.15am).

GOLF

Czech Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

LPGA Cambia Portland Classic Day 1 (7am), Day 2 (tomorrow, 6.30am) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.

PGA Dell Championship Day 1 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2.30am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Italian GP Practice session 1 (4pm) & 2 (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).

TOMORROW
 

FOOTBALL

2018 World Cup qualifiers Europe,

Gp D: Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Singtel TV Ch109, 11.50pm),

Gp G: Spain v Italy (Ch109),

Gp D: Wales v Austria (Ch110) - Sunday, 2.35am.

GOLF

Czech Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

LPGA Cambia Portland Classic Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Sunday, 6.30am).

PGA Dell Championship Day 2 (Ch204, Sunday, 3am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Struve v Volkov (Singtel TV Ch114, Sunday, 3am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Italian GP Practice session 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

US Open Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia