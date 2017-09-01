TODAY
FOOTBALL
2018 World Cup qualifiers Europe,
Gp E: Kazakhstan v Montenegro (Singtel TV Ch109, 11.50pm),
Gp F: Malta v England (Ch109),
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Gp C: Czech Republic v Germany (Ch110) - tomorrow, 2.35am.
South America: Brazil v Ecuador (Ch110, 8.45am), Peru v Bolivia (Ch109, 10.15am).
GOLF
Czech Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Cambia Portland Classic Day 1 (7am), Day 2 (tomorrow, 6.30am) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
PGA Dell Championship Day 1 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2.30am).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Italian GP Practice session 1 (4pm) & 2 (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
2018 World Cup qualifiers Europe,
Gp D: Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Singtel TV Ch109, 11.50pm),
Gp G: Spain v Italy (Ch109),
Gp D: Wales v Austria (Ch110) - Sunday, 2.35am.
GOLF
Czech Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
LPGA Cambia Portland Classic Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Sunday, 6.30am).
PGA Dell Championship Day 2 (Ch204, Sunday, 3am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Struve v Volkov (Singtel TV Ch114, Sunday, 3am).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Italian GP Practice session 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
US Open Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.