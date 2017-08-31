TODAY
FOOTBALL
2018 World Cup qualifiers Asia, 3rd rd: Gp A: S. Korea v Iran (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7.50pm). Gp B: Japan v Australia (Ch115 & Ch209, 6.25pm).
Europe, Gp A: France v Netherlands (Singtel TV Ch109), Bulgaria v Sweden (Ch110) - tomorrow, 2.35am.
South America: Venezuela v Colombia (tomorrow, 4.45am), Uruguay v Argentina (tomorrow, 6.55am) - Ch109. Chile v Paraguay (Ch110, tomorrow, 6.25am).
International friendly: Singapore v Hong Kong (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm).
GOLF
Czech Masters Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
TENNIS
US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
2018 World Cup qualifiers Europe,
Gp E: Kazakhstan v Montenegro (Singtel TV Ch109, 11.50pm).
Gp F: Malta v England (Ch109),
Gp C: Czech Republic v Germany (Ch110) -Saturday, 2.35am.
South America: Brazil v Ecuador (Ch110, 8.45am), Peru v Bolivia (Ch109, 10.15am).
GOLF
Czech Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Portland Classic Day 1 (7am) & Day 2 (Saturday, 6.30am) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
PGA Dell Championship Day 1 (Ch204, Saturday, 2.30am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Italian GP Practice session 1 (4pm) & 2 (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208).
TENNIS
US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).
