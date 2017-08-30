TODAY
CRICKET
1st Test Bangladesh v Australia: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.50am).
SEA GAMES
Closing ceremony Mediacorp okto, 8pm.
TENNIS
US Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
2018 World Cup qualifiers Asia, 3rd rd: Gp A: S. Korea v Iran (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7.50pm). Gp B: Japan v Australia (Ch115 & Ch209, 6.25pm).
Europe, Gp A: France v Netherlands (Singtel TV Ch109), Bulgaria v Sweden (Ch110) - Friday, 2.35am.
South American: Venezuela v Colombia (Friday, 4.45am), Uruguay v Argentina (Friday, 6.55am) - Ch109. Chile v Paraguay (Ch110, Friday, 6.25am).
International friendly Singapore v Hong Kong (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm)
GOLF
Czech Masters Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
TENNIS
US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114/ Ch115 & StarHub Ch208/Ch209, 11pm).
