Next 48 hours

Published
35 min ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Q-final, 1st leg: Shanghai SIPG v Guangzhou Evergrande (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7.50pm).

AFC Cup Inter-zonal s-final, 1st leg: Istiklol v Ceres Negros (Ch114 & Ch208, 9.50pm).

Uefa Champions League Play-offs, 2nd leg: Astana v Celtic (11.25pm), Rijeka v Olympiakos (tomorrow, 2.40am) - Singtel TV Ch111. Nice v Napoli (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.30am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Q-final, 1st leg: Kawasaki Frontale v Urawa Red Diamonds (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm).

AFC Cup Inter-zonal s-final, 1st leg: Bengaluru v April 25 Sports Club (Ch114 & Ch208, 9.20pm).

Uefa Champions League Play-offs, 2nd leg: Steaua Bucharest v Sporting Lisbon (Singtel TV Ch111, Thursday, 2.40am), Liverpool v Hoffenheim (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Thursday, 2.30am).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

