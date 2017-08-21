TODAY
BADMINTON
World Championships Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
CRICKET
1st Test England v West Indies: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 9pm).
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
FOOTBALL
S-League Balestier Khalsa v Brunei DPMM (Toa Payoh Stadium, 7.30pm).
English Premier League Man City v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
Spanish Primera Liga Levante v Villarreal (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.10am), Malaga v Eibar (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 4am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
World Championships Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Q-final, first leg: Shanghai SIPG v Guangzhou Evergrande (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7.50pm).
AFC Cup Inter-zonal s-final, first leg: Istiklol v Ceres Negros (Ch114 & Ch208, 9.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Play-off round, second leg: Astana v Celtic (11.25pm), Rijeka v Olympiakos (Wednesday, 2.40am) - Ch111.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.