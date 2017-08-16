TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Cup Q-final, 2nd leg: Home United v Brunei DPMM (Bishan Stadium, 7.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 2, session 2 (7am), Day 3, session 1 (11pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
1st Test England v West Indies: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 9pm).
FOOTBALL
S-League Balestier Khalsa v Warriors FC (Toa Payoh Stadium, 7.30pm).
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
GOLF
Asian Tour Fiji International: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 9.30am).
European Tour Paul Lawrie Matchplay: Day 1 (Ch204, 6.30pm).
PGA Tour Wyndham Championship: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 2am).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 3, session 2 (7am) & Day 4, rd of 16, session 1 (11pm) - StarHub Ch201.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.