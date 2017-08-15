TODAY
CRICKET
3rd Test Sri Lanka v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch 235, 12.30pm).
FOOTBALL
Champions League play-off 1st leg: Qarabag v Copenhagen (Singtel TV Ch112, 11.59pm), Hoffenheim v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.30am), Sporting v FCSB (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 2.45am).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 1, session 2 (7am) and Day 2, session 1 (11pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
3rd Test Sri Lanka v India: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch 235, 12.30pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Cup Q-final 2nd leg: Home Utd v DPMM (Bishan Stadium, 7.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 2, session 2 (7am), Day 3, session 1 (11pm) and 2 (Thursday, 7am) - StarHub Ch201.
