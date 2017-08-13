TODAY
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 10 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1.25am).
FOOTBALL
Dutch Eredivisie Feyenoord v Twente (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 8.20pm).
English Premier League Newcastle v Tottenham (8.30pm), Man United v West Ham (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch108 & StarHub Ch227.
FAS Women's Premier League Woodlands v Tanjong Pagar (Serangoon Stadium, 7.30pm).
French Ligue 1 Strasbourg v Lille (8.55pm), Dijon v Monaco (10.55pm), Guingamp v PSG (tomorrow, 2.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Cup Q-finals, 1st leg: DPMM v Home United (Jalan Besar Stadium), 2nd leg: Albirex v Tampines (Jurong East Stadium) - 7.30pm.
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix race (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Montreal Masters Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 4am).
WTA Canadian Open Final ( StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 1.30am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Singapore Cup Q-finals, 2nd leg: NagaWorld v Hougang (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm).
SEA GAMES
Football Group A: Singapore v Myanmar (Selayang Stadium, 4pm).
Netball Preliminary round: Singapore v Brunei (Juara Stadium, 5.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.