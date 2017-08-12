TODAY
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 9 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.50pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Watford v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm). Chelsea v Burnley (Ch107 & Ch227), Everton v Stoke (Ch103 & Ch228), Southampton v Swansea (Ch104 & Ch229), Crystal Palace v Huddersfield (Ch105 & Ch230), West Brom v Bournemouth (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm. Brighton v Man City (Ch102 & Ch227, Sunday, 12.30am).
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Dutch Eredivisie PSV v AZ (tomorrow, 12.20am), Heracles v Ajax (tomorrow, 2.35am) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
FAS Women's Youth League Home Utd v Republic Poly (Republic Poly), GDT Circuit v Warriors (Serangoon Stadium) - 5pm.
French Ligue 1 Nantes v Marseille (10.55pm). Toulouse v Montpellier (tomorrow, 1.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix Practice 3 (2.55pm) & Qualifying (6.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
SWIMMING
World Cup, Eindhoven Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch110, tomorrow, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Montreal Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
WTA Canadian Open Q-finals (7am) and s-finals (tomorrow, 1am and 6am).
TUG OF WAR
Asian Indoor Tug of War C'ship (Republic Polytechnic, 8am).
TOMORROW
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 10 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1.25am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Tottenham (8.30pm), Man Utd v West Ham (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch108 & StarHub Ch227.
Dutch Eredivisie Feyenoord v Twente (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 8.20pm).
FAS Women's Premier League Woodlands v Tanjong Pagar (Serangoon Stadium, 7.30pm).
French Ligue 1 Strasbourg v Lille (8.55pm), Dijon v Monaco (10.55pm), Guingamp v PSG (Monday, 2.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Cup 1st leg: DPMM v Home Utd (Jalan Besar Stadium) 2nd leg: Albirex v Tampines (Jurong East Stadium) - 7.30pm.
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Monday, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Montreal Masters Final (StarHub Ch201, Monday, 4am).
WTA Canadian Open Final ( StarHub Ch203, Monday, 1.30am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, |visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.