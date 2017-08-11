TODAY
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 8 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.50pm & 11.50pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2.45am).
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
French Ligue 1 Rennes v Lyon (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.40am).
Singapore Cup Q-finals, 1st leg:
Hougang v Nagaworld (Hougang Stadium). 2nd leg: Global v Boeung (Jalan Besar Stadium) - 7.30pm.
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 1am).
MOTORCYCLING MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
SWIMMING
World Cup Eindhoven: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch110, tomorrow, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Montreal Masters Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am & 6.30am).
WTA Canadian Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 12.30am).
TOMORROW
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 9 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.50pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Watford v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm). Chelsea v Burnley (Ch107 & Ch227), Everton v Stoke (Ch103 & Ch228), Southampton v Swansea (Ch104 & Ch229), Crystal Palace v Huddersfield (Ch105 & Ch230), West Brom v Bournemouth (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm. Brighton v Man City (Ch102 & Ch227, Sunday, 12.30am).
Dutch Eredivisie PSV v AZ (Sunday, 12.20am), Heracles v Ajax (Sunday, 2.45am) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
French Ligue 1 Nantes v Marseille (10.55pm). Toulouse v Montpellier (Sunday, 1.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Sunday, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix Practice 3 (2.55pm) & Qualifying (6.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
SWIMMING
World Cup Eindhoven: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch110, Sunday, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Montreal Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, Sunday, 1am).
WTA Canadian Open Q-finals (7am) and s-finals (Sunday, 1am and 6am).
TUG OF WAR
Asian Indoor Tug of War Championship (Republic Polytechnic, 8am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, |visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.