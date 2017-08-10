TODAY
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 7 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1.05am).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Cup Q-finals, 1st leg: Tampines v Albirex (Our Tampines Hub, 7.30pm).
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 1am).
TENNIS
Montreal Masters Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).
TOMORROW
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 8 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.50pm & 11.50pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Leicester City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Saturday, 2.45am).
French Ligue 1 Rennes v Lyon (StarHub Ch213, Saturday, 2.40am).
Singapore Cup Q-finals, 1st leg: Hougang v Nagaworld (Hougang Stadium), 2nd leg: Global v Boeung (Jalan Besar Stadium) - 7.30pm.
GOLF
PGA Championship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Saturday, 1am).
MOTORCYCLING MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
TENNIS
Montreal Masters Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, Saturday, 12.30am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, |visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.