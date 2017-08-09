Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

IAAF World Championships Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1.30am).

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Asean zonal final, 2nd leg: Ceres Negros v Home United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).

TENNIS

Montreal Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).

TOMORROW

ATHLETICS

IAAF World Championships Day 7 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Friday, 1.05am).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Cup Q-final, 1st leg: Tampines v Albirex (Our Tampines Hub, 7.30pm).

GOLF

PGA Championship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Friday, 1am).

TENNIS

Montreal Masters Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, Friday, 12.30am).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
