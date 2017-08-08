Next 48 hours

TODAY
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1.50am).
CRICKET
4th Test England v South Africa: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Cup Boeung Ket v Global Cebu (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm).
SWIMMING
World Cup Berlin: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30pm).
TENNIS
Montreal Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).
TOMORROW
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Championships Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Thursday, 1.30am).
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Ceres Negros v Home United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).
TENNIS
Montreal Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, Thursday, 12.30am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.